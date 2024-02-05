Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

EWP traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.19. 155,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $751.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.