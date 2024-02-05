Sepio Capital LP Increases Stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned about 2.14% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 454,037 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,529,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 123,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 113,638 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 88,044 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MACK traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.21. 67,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,957. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.17 million, a PE ratio of -130.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 48,693 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $640,312.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,935.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 201,070 shares of company stock worth $2,581,121. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

