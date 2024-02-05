Sepio Capital LP Has $4.37 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

