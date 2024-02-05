Sepio Capital LP Has $26.85 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,033 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.3% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 145,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $173.13. The company has a market cap of $309.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average is $150.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

