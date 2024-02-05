Sepio Capital LP Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,985,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,222,238. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

