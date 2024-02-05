SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on S. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

NYSE S opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.70.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,132,854 shares of company stock valued at $25,925,438. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 74,118 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SentinelOne by 189.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

