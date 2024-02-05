Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $478,217.97 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $478,217.97 and $1,367.61 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016195 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015313 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,328.08 or 0.99968265 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010968 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00179193 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
