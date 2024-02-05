Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Cut by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,168 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $92,189,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $76,947,000 after buying an additional 571,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $87.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

