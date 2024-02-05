Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

NYSE:SMG traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.53. 1,045,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

