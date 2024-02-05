Scotiabank Raises DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DHT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.00.

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$14.20 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

