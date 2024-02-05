SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SBFG opened at $15.56 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $105.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SB Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

