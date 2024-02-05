SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of SBFG opened at $15.56 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $105.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.
SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.