SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. SAP has a one year low of $112.57 and a one year high of $177.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

