Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

