Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $600.00 at Bank of America

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $498.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.11.

SAIA traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $531.79. The company had a trading volume of 270,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,630. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.61 and a 200-day moving average of $415.70. Saia has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $545.45.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Saia by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

