Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $515.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Saia Trading Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $534.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.70. Saia has a 12-month low of $244.69 and a 12-month high of $535.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

