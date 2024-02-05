Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.53% of Ryanair worth $1,003,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $76,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $137.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $86.36 and a one year high of $138.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryanair

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.