Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $138.46.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.