Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ATS (TSE:ATS)

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATS. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of ATS in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.17.

TSE ATS opened at C$58.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.54. ATS has a 12-month low of C$45.64 and a 12-month high of C$64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.30.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million. ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.9022817 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

