Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $70.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $7,147,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

