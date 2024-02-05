Royal Bank of Canada Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $66.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.3 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

