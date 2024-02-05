Royal Bank of Canada Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $64.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Down 1.9 %

Corteva stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.