Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.51.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $244.00 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $246.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.30 and a 200-day moving average of $180.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,332 shares of company stock worth $31,166,722. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zscaler by 60.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

