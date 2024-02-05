Rosenblatt Securities Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of QCOM opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.