Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $580.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $548.93.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $549.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.84. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.