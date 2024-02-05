Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.58.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCI.B

Rogers Communications Price Performance

About Rogers Communications

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$63.66 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.15 and a 52 week high of C$67.67. The firm has a market cap of C$26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.