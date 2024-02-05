Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.58.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RCI.B
Rogers Communications Price Performance
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.