Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Mizuho

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.9 %

ROK stock opened at $268.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.47 and its 200 day moving average is $291.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.