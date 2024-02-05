Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $324.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.9 %

ROK opened at $268.01 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 94.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $2,822,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

