Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

RSKD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Riskified by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 78.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,202 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,437 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riskified by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 337,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $7,805,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

