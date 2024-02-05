Reviewing Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -78.02% -70.32% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -124.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Entrée Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vista Gold and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vista Gold presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 584.93%. Entrée Resources has a consensus price target of $0.60, suggesting a potential downside of 32.97%. Given Vista Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and Entrée Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.05) -7.30 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$9.06 million ($0.05) -17.90

Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Entrée Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. Vista Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

