Reviewing Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) & Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Stitch Fix has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Hour Loop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.64 billion 0.24 -$171.97 million ($1.31) -2.51 Hour Loop $95.93 million 0.48 -$1.48 million ($0.08) -16.26

Profitability

Hour Loop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stitch Fix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Stitch Fix and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -9.79% -43.41% -16.75% Hour Loop -2.17% -48.60% -12.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stitch Fix and Hour Loop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 1 8 0 0 1.89 Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $3.56, indicating a potential upside of 8.28%. Hour Loop has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.80%. Given Hour Loop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Stitch Fix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com and third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

