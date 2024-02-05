Republic Services’ (RSG) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.67.

Get Republic Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.82. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $121.17 and a 1 year high of $174.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.