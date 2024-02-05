Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $925.52.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,884,428 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $945.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $973.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $886.91 and its 200 day moving average is $834.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 39.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

