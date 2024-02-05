Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,173. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

