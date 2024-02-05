Rede Wealth LLC Sells 444 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.42. 2,601,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,495,659. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- McDonald’s stock serves up a buy-the-dip opportunity
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock: An explosive 342% YTD surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.