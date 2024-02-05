Rede Wealth LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rede Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.52. 4,859,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,300,136. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

