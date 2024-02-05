Rede Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.05. The company had a trading volume of 194,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,857. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- McDonald’s stock serves up a buy-the-dip opportunity
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock: An explosive 342% YTD surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.