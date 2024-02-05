Rede Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.26.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.48. 656,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,512. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $248.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.29.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

