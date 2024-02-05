Rede Wealth LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after acquiring an additional 591,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $24,767,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 489,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 282,489 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.13. 129,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,059. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

