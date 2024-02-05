Raymond James Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $67.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEOH. UBS Group upped their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Methanex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex Announces Dividend

MEOH opened at $46.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Methanex has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 90.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

