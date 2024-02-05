Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) & TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) Financial Analysis

TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Free Report) and Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFF Group and Ranpak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ranpak $326.50 million 1.04 -$41.40 million ($0.31) -13.29

TFF Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ranpak.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.4% of Ranpak shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Ranpak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TFF Group and Ranpak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Group N/A N/A N/A Ranpak -7.72% -4.21% -2.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TFF Group and Ranpak, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ranpak 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ranpak has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.31%. Given Ranpak’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ranpak is more favorable than TFF Group.

Summary

Ranpak beats TFF Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Group

TFF Group, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes barrels and wood products for the aging of wines and alcohols in France, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers forestry and logging, stave milling, whisky and bourbon cooperages, cask making, wood and oenological products, and stainless-steel containers. It primarily serves wine, bourbon, and whisky markets. The company was formerly known as Tonnellerie François Frères. TFF Group was founded in 1910 and is based in Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc, France.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods. It also offers end-of-line packaging automation products, which help end users automate the void filling and box closure processes after product packing is complete. The company sells its products to end users primarily through a distributor network, and directly to select end users. Ranpak Holdings Corp. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio.

