QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $165.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.69 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

