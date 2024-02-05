QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.71.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.69 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

