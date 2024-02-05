Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Up 2.7%

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.42 and last traded at $106.35. Approximately 192,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,497,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.59.

Several analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average is $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

