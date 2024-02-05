PureCycle Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 12,281 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 12% compared to the average daily volume of 10,968 call options.

Insider Activity

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fernando Musa purchased 25,779 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $100,022.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $187,842.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330,933 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth $163,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after buying an additional 814,248 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,603,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,268 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

PCT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,537. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

