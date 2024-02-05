PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $202.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.82.

PTC stock opened at $178.73 on Thursday. PTC has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $185.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,092 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in PTC by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

