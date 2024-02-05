ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.91

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.91 and last traded at $94.18, with a volume of 398776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.44.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

