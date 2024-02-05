Piper Sandler Increases Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $71.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.20.

NDAQ opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

