Piper Sandler Increases City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Price Target to $105.00

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHCO

City Stock Performance

Shares of CHCO opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. City has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $115.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). City had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Insider Transactions at City

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $31,477.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,861.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $31,477.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,861.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $207,032.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,522 shares of company stock valued at $351,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of City by 141.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.