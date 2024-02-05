Piper Sandler Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Piper Sandler Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years. Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded down $7.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.35. 164,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $120.97 and a 12-month high of $192.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on PIPR

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 26.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.