Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,278 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $227.47 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

